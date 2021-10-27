By Sardar Khan Niazi

Kashmiris all over the world observed October 27 as the darkest day of their history as a continued protest against the occupation of their territory which India took over against their will on this day way back in 1947.

The unsettled Kashmir row remains a cause of persistent tension and a skirmish between India and Pakistan as its ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, through an unlawful instrument of accession acceded the territory to India on 27 October 1947. The same day India transferred its forces to Srinagar and occupied the Valley against the desire of the Kashmiris.

Since 5 August 2019 when the fascist regime of Narendra Modi, revoked the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military cordon, raising the number of occupying security forces the Indian troops have killed countless innocent Kashmiris to date and injured thousands.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021 Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively presented the plight of the Kashmiri people, and the alarming situation in the region at the UN General Assembly session. He activated the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council after more than five decades. The PM pointed out the dangers it entails by remaining unresolved.

Reminding the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, he said that this is a test for the United Nations as it guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. The UN has a responsibility; this is why the UN came into being in 1945.

The Prime Minister maintained that the Kashmir dispute has to be settled as per aspirations of Kashmiris and in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He said it is not time to appease a market of 1.3 billion people but to take concrete action to avert a brewing humanitarian crisis. He regretted that the world knows about it but it remained quiet as it saw India as a huge market. Materialism has trumped humanity.

Indian deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the worst examples of human rights violations.

Imran Khan said the revocation of the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir, the disputed territory, by India is illegal and in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, Shimla Agreement, and its own constitution.

He said in addition to the detention of the entire Kashmiri political leadership, the abusive use of pellet guns against unarmed civilians, blockade of communication links, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have been killed by the occupying forces and thousands of women raped at the hands of Indian army troops as pointed out in the two UN Human Rights reports.

What kind of a mindset locks up eight million people — women, children, and sick people? What I know of the West, they would not stand for eight million animals to be locked up. These are humans,” Imran said amidst loud applause.

Imran Khan said the incumbent Indian government is a follower of RSS that is a racist organization founded in 1925 and inspired by the racial superiority ideas of Adolph Hitler. This organization has its basis on hatred against Muslims and Christians.

In addition, he said that racial superiority and hatred against others are RSS’s founding premises. This ideology of hate murdered Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 and the goons of RSS massacred thousands of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002. He said Modi was put on the black list of the US to travel there.

After assuming his office, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first priority was to reach out to the neighbors, but unfortunately, Modi never reciprocated his peace overtures.