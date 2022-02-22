ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate fell to 2.51% overnight as the country reported only 961 new infections, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning.

The national COVID-19 body said that the new cases surfaced after it conducted 38,139 diagnostic tests countrywide during the last 24 hours.

The new cases pushed Pakistan’s overall case count to 1,502,641. However, the active cases witnessed a further decline as 2,393 patients recovered overnight, pushing the country’s active case count down to 66,227.https://e.infogram.com/765e5454-b209-40e0-b955-03d30a53fbb3?src=embed

Meanwhile, the country’s daily death count also dropped to 13, the lowest since January 24, when Pakistan reported only eight COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

The latest additions placed the total number of deaths Pakistan has reported since the pandemic to 30,053.