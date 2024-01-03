Every political party is free to present its manifesto Advocate Supreme Court Malik Matiullah

Islamabad:Provincial Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs of Balochistan Amanullah Kunrani’s program Sachi Baat talk

The current president of the Supreme Court bar is a very good and decent person,

Shahzad Shaukat is impartial, independent and professional person, He is committed to the constitution, law and profession beyond politics,

I am trying hard not to be tagged with any political party,

When the issue of Qazi Faiz Isa came, we stood up for him,

That issue came up during my time. Alhamdulillah, everything got better during my time

Some people were under the impression that they were affiliated with a political party,

Shahzad Shaukat is acquitted of the charge of political affiliation,

I consider Shahzad Shaukat to be a better lawyer than me

There is full hope that the country will improve,

said the war against terrorism is a potential power with Pakistan in the global situation

Pakistan’s situation is due to its international and geographical commitments,

This country has seen many political periods and elections,

It was also seen that the court suspended the constitution by decision,

If anyone has any objection, he can approach the court,

No one is fighting a war for the common man, everyone has their own interests,

No one will come to power, be it a sword, an arrow or a lion,

The result of social media is different and the ground reality is something else,

There are different speculations, I don’t understand who to believe,

People will make a better decision whenever the election is held,

Even today, the Chief Justice has made it clear about the conduct of the election,

It is agreed that there is no mention of lifelong disqualification in the Constitution,

Lifelong disqualification has been increased in the constitution by the decision,

All relevant institutions and stakeholders have opposed lifetime disqualification,

All the cases against Nawaz Sharif are over, the disqualification should also be over, Amanullah

No political party should be outed by us,

All the process is going according to the constitution and law, provincial law minister

Arauz rejected the papers where he found it illegal according to the law,

Aarooz did not do any work biased, if anyone has any objection, there are tribunals,

There is no mention of being a lawyer or not in the nomination papers,

Approval of nomination papers is done according to the law and not on a whim,

Patriotic people like SK Niazi are the asset of this country,

Our lives are also present for this country, this country has given us a lot,

There will not be a single candidate whose assets have not increased,

Conducting transparent elections is the job of the Election Commission, the caretaker government will provide full cooperation,

The Supreme Court is the highest judiciary, we wholeheartedly accept its decisions,

Whatever decision comes from the Supreme Court will be better in our favor,

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has a lot of knowledge about religion,

A coalition government is expected to be formed in Balochistan, said Provincial Law Minister

If there is corruption in the country and resources do not reach the people, what is the use of elections?,

There is a need to pay full attention to the country’s economy,

Improvement in the stock market, decrease in the dollar shows that the economy is improving,

We need to reduce our domestic expenditure a lot

There is a great need to build a dam for the improvement of agriculture in the country,

A strong believer is better than a weak believer

We have to improve our economy so much that no one can dictate us,

If the fog continues, a lot of work may come to a standstill,

Some parties are comfortable in the current seat, they don’t suit the election,

Elections are not important for the country, policies and intentions are important,

Moving boxes around will not lead to progress,

Advocate Supreme Court Malik Matiullah’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Every political party is free to present its manifesto

Apparently there is no allegation on PTI to withdraw the call from it,

The Peshawar High Court decision was not expected, now the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court,

Bila has always been PTI’s election symbol, its voter will be disturbed,

Every political party should get a level playing field, Advocate Supreme Court

To withdraw from a party its long-standing electoral symbol is tantamount to pushing it back, obedient to Allah

Decisions of lower courts are also affected by some decisions of the Supreme Court,

10 thousand 8 people in the country are among missing persons, the country is submissive

The big question in the issue of missing person is why are more from Balochistan?,

India is interfering too much in Balochistan, Advocate Supreme Court

There may be some people who are working on India’s agenda?

There is strong hope that the cases of missing persons will decrease,

The Supreme Court has again called for the missing person report,

Kudos to the Chief Justice that he investigates every case thoroughly,

Nothing in the Constitution is final,

90 days are allocated in the constitution, but it can be changed in certain circumstances,

If elections are not held in 90 days, no sky has fallen, Advocate Supreme Court

The losing party will never believe that the election was fair.