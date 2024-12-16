Man should learn from his past and history, Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD:Opposition Leader Omar Ayub’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat” Mr. SK Niazi, I have a long-standing relationship with you, Omar Ayub SK Niazi, you are a big name in journalism, Man should learn from his past and history, As a nation, we are afraid of the truth, We must face the truth, says opposition leader Awareness has been awakened among the people of Pakistan, Our election symbol was snatched from us in the 2024 elections, Our leadership was imprisoned, Omar Ayub Our leadership was imprisoned but people still voted, We came to the assembly through votes, says Opposition Leader Our workers were beaten up, Omar Ayub What is happening to us will be remembered in history,

Laws are being flouted in the country, Large-scale manufacturing is currently dead in the country, When big factories are not running, where will small factories go There is no rule of law in the country at the moment The government has to fix all these things, says Esoption leader Omar Ayub

The situation was not like this during our government, I reject the talk of party leadership not being on the front foot PTI has formed a committee for negotiations, PTI founder has given us the authority to negotiate No talks with the government yet PTI founder has asked us for talks PTI founder has said from the beginning that he is ready for talks Founder of PTI lives in the hearts of the people The ball is in the government’s court

The government has to decide whether to hold talks or not, Free and fair elections should be held soon in the country Free and fair elections should be held to pull the country out of the quagmire Elections should be free and transparent regardless of which party comes to power,

Inflation has made people’s lives miserable Government ministers wake up in the morning and say that inflation has decreased The current government’s lying sector is doing well at the moment Political parties have a lot of time Five, ten years in politics, nothing happens, they pass like that Time founder is in favor of PTI and PTI, no matter how long it takes, says Omar Ayub