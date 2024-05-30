The amount of debt in Pakistan has increased dramatically in recent years. Payments on debt have also increased, straining the finances. The national debt has already risen to Rs78.9tr, including Rs43.4tr in domestic debt and Rs32.9tr in external loans. This is not surprising given that the government has been running an unsustainablely high budget deficit that averaged 7.3pc of the economic output over the previous five years.

The nation is stuck in a debt cycle where it has to take on new loans to pay off its current debt, which includes both foreign and domestic debts. So, it makes sense that annual loan payments will rise as well. For instance, the authorities had projected that debt servicing would increase to Rs7.3tr, or over 58% of the current fiscal year’s allocated spending. They have since updated their estimations to Rs8.3 trillion, a report claims.

These worries are confirmed in the Mid-Year Budget Review Report for the previous year by the finance ministry. The study reveals that in the six months leading up to December, the country’s debt payments increased by over 64 percent to Rs 4.2 trillion. This increase can be attributed to both the rising amount of debt taken on to cover the fiscal deficit and the rise in the cost of domestic debt due to a record-high interest rate of 22 percent. The study claims that over the course of the six-month period, debt servicing costs significantly exceeded increases in tax collections. According to the study, the ministry attributes our mounting problems with debt servicing to higher domestic interest rates. Interest rates are the main source of concern because, in the first half of the fiscal year, domestic debt payments accounted for roughly 90% of the total debt servicing expenses, with the government paying nearly 80% of its fiscal deficit through commercial bank loans amid decreasing official foreign flows. The cost of borrowing has turned out to be a significant shock that has affected not just the government but the whole economy since growth has stalled and new private investment has stopped.

The reasons for this debt trap are not covered in the paper. Although it is a burden, the increased interest ratesWhile a decrease in interest rates will help, it won’t address the root causes of the growing deficit and mounting debt.

The government must tax the untaxed and undertaxed sectors of the economy in order to raise its tax-to-GDP ratio to the global average. It must also eliminate wasteful spending in order to reduce the fiscal deficit to levels that can be sustained in order to reduce the amount of borrowing needed to fund the budget. Are the authorities taking this into consideration and heading in this direction? When the budget is revealed next month, we’ll know.