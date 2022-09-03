Prince William and Kate Middleton’s essay in season 6, which is scheduled to premiere later this year, has finally been cast by The Crown’s creators.

According to Collider, Meg Bellamy, a rookie, will play Kate, and Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey have been cast to play William as he advances from youth to adulthood.

Season six of the popular Netflix series will center on the late 1990s and early 2000s, a terrible period for the royal family, according to Kampa, 16, and McVey, 21.

According to Variety, all three actors are making their feature film debuts with this well-liked historical drama.

The castThe award-winning show’s fifth season provides viewers a glimpse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ unhappy union and his untimely passing in 1997.

To play Dodi Al-Fayed, Diana’s mistress who passed away close to her in the notorious Paris accident, kite maker Khalid Abdalla also joins the cast for the upcoming season.

Elizabeth Debicki, an Australian actress, replaces Emma Corrin, who played Diana in season four of The Crown, in the role of the Princess of Wales.

Senan West, the son of Dominic West, who performs the role of Prince Charles, will also appear in Season 5 as a young Prince William, around the age of 11.

Egyptian star Amir El-Masry will play Dodi’s father, and young department store billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed. of The Crown Season 6 revealed

The announcement coincides with the November premiere of The Crown season 5.

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip, Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the fifth season of the show.

Next season, Jonny Lee Miller will also play Prime Minister John Major.