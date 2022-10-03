By Staff Reporter

MULTAN: According to the details, on the instructions of CPO Multan, operations against drug dealers are ongoing on behalf of Multan Police.

SHO Police Station City Aoun Abbas Malik tightened the cordon against drug dealers Arshad, a notorious drug dealer from Sakindrabad was arrested, more than 5 kg of hashish was recovered from the accused and a case was registered.

SHO police station Saddar Ali Raza launched a major operation against drug dealers, 03 drug dealers were arrested, more than 5 kg of hashish was recovered, and cases were registered.

Talking to the media on this occasion, CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider said that drug dealers do not deserve any concession. Multan Police is cracking down on criminal elements and especially drug dealers.

SP Salman Liaquat said on this occasion that strict action is being taken against drug dealers in Saddar Division and drug dealers will be eradicated from Saddar Division soon.

DSP Syed Rameez Bukhari said that drug dealers and people involved in other crimes are being dealt with strictly in Circle Shujaabad.