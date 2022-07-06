The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan crossed the 800-mark once more on Wednesday, according to statistics made public by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH), as the infection continues to spread. The country recorded 818 new cases on July 2, the last time the number of COVID-19 instances reached this high.

Today, however, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity percentage is somewhat higher than it was four and a half months ago, standing at 4.69 percent. The nation’s optimism rate reached its most recent peak on February 18, when it was 4.92 percent. The most current figures show that 805 of 17,150 diagnostic COVID-19 tests were positive.

In the meantime, 168 patients are receiving treatment in critical care units around the nation, and one patient passed away as a result of the infection.