According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Saturday, the nation is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the positive ratio reaching 3.19 percent and one death reported.

New NIH numbers show that 435 new cases were found in the last day’s 13,644 tests, were conducted.30,383 persons have already died from COVID-19 in Pakistan. The number of fatalities has typically been dropping from the last peak of 56 on September 30, 2021.

The official dashboard indicates that there are 1,531,982 cases nationwide.