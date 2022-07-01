The COVID-19 positive ratio in the country increased a 4.5-month high of 3.93 percent in the last 24 hours, according to statistics from the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH).

Since February 19, when it was 4.15 percent, this is the greatest positive ratio recorded.

According to the most recent NIH data, 694 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours following diagnostic testing on 17,640 samples.

According to NIH data, 101 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in various medical facilities across the country.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported in the recent 24 hours across the country as a result of the infection.

As the number of COVID cases rises, the government decides to ‘fully activate’ the NCOC.

The federal government decided earlier this week to “fully activate” the National Command and Operation Centre because to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases (NCOC).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed worry about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and directed that Pakistan’s coronavirus response forum be reactivated.

To keep the hazardous virus at bay, the premier instructed district and provincial officials to strictly enforce protective measures and take other safeguards.