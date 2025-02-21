Rawalpindi: Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the government is a complete failure and the country cannot be run by breaking the constitution. Our parliament makes laws in the dark of night and the decisions of the country are being made by those who are not representatives.

In his speech at the inauguration of the party office in Rawalpindi, he said that our first political office has been inaugurated, the party has been restructured, and Awam Pakistan will become a big party. The journey we have embarked on is not an easy one.

He said that today there is no one to speak for the people of Pakistan in the country. Today there is no representative government, there are Form 47 governments. Pakistan cannot live without democracy. Democracy cannot function without the supremacy of the constitution. An economic government cannot function in a country where elections are rigged. Today’s youth want a Pakistan free from rights and corruption. Today’s youth are getting disappointed. The government has completely failed.

Shahid Khaqan said that today the youth of the country are demanding their rights, when there is democracy, everyone will get their rights, the government is completely failed, the country is not run by breaking the constitution, our parliament is silent, it makes black laws, it is not representative of the people, our parliament makes laws in the dark of night and the decisions of the country are being made by those who are not representatives, the three major parties are in the government and the PPP has been in power in Sindh for 17 years, the PML-N is in Punjab and the federation, the PTI has been in KP for 12 years.

The former prime minister said that we have left everything for power, it is also the law of nature that if elections are stolen, there will be no development,

The economy does not run or develop with a thief government, we are standing here after leaving the pleasures of power, we have spoken about the welfare of the country and the constitution, the people will not be part of the problem, every system of the country has completely failed.

He said that as long as there is chaos in politics, there will be problems. When politics becomes about revenge and putting others in jail, only destruction will come. Containers should not be placed on the roads. The country is not in danger from the people. We have abolished the accountability system. Elections are being stolen. We have to work to improve the conditions of the country. We have to talk about the constitution, law and rights.