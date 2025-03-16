PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded from the federal government that Afghan refugees in Pakistan be given citizenship and not forcibly expelled.

While talking to the media in Peshawar, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Afghan refugees are our neighbors and we have embraced them, but we have failed in terms of policy.

He said that Afghan refugees should not be sent back in a dishonorable manner and they should be avoided from being forcibly deported. Ali Amin Gandapur asked why Afghan refugees are not given Pakistani citizenship.

The Chief Minister said that he is against deporting Afghans who are in our province. TORs have been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior for negotiations with Afghanistan, but no response has been received yet, while my talk about negotiations was criticized and ridiculed.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that investigations are underway regarding the murder of Maulana Hamidul Haq, while a group has accepted the responsibility of Mufti Munir Shakir.

He said that the situation in the province was not bad during the Imran Khan government, but everything has been put at stake in the cycle of eliminating a party, due to which the situation has deteriorated. The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has deteriorated due to the incompetence of the central government and institutions.

The Chief Minister said that I have spoken to the Army Chief about the law and order situation and no one supports me. These people are still trying to break the PTI. Bringing Form 45 people to power is a joke on democracy, but no one cares.

He said that an FIR has been lodged even for talking about drama. The situation should not be covered up, otherwise 71-like situations can arise. How can we move forward in these circumstances? The Chief Minister said that due to the closure of the Torkham border, we are losing one billion per month, trade is being destroyed. The policies that have failed should be abandoned and moved forward.

The Chief Minister said that 2 million people have left the country in the last one year, Imran was spoken to on the Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, a decision will be made after the committee’s report comes.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that time is not given for meetings with Imran Khan, there will be a reshuffle in the cabinet based on one year’s performance, the report has come to me, I will kick Imran Khan.

He further said that whoever from PTI meets Pervez Khattak will not remain in the party, I had spoken to Mahmood Khan before leaving the party and had also forbidden him, but he did not listen, Pervez Khattak has acted shamelessly.