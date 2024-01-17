We have all kinds of capabilities, we can answer in all ways, Moinuddin Haider

ISLAMABAD:Former Governor of Sindh General (Retd) Muinuddin Haider’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The attack by Iran is a disturbing issue, Our border trade with Iran was going on, Moinuddin Haider was surprised

Iran has not said anything that there is a problem with any area of Pakistan, We are worried about infiltration by Afghanistan, We have all kinds of capabilities, we can answer in all ways,

Iran has interfered in the internal affairs of various countries, It is well known that Iran supports Hamas and Hezbollah, We were satisfied with the Iran border and we did not even deploy the army there, America and Israel have a lot of intelligence information, Intelligence agencies will not report what is happening against minorities in India, When America does not have its own interest, it ignores it, We explain to the world what is happening in India, but they are not ready to understand.

Former Governor of Balochistan Abdul Qadir Baloch’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

It is surprising to be attacked by Iran, The way the unilateral action was taken makes it difficult to keep the border issues cool, Pakistan can also respond to infiltration with many times more force, America and India continue to support each other in every forum, What is happening in Gaza is not visible to the world, Our nation is divided politically and economically, The first effect of the fifth generation war is to take away the dream of a good future from the youth,

When elders are not respected in any family, quarrels arise, Those who post on social media are being used, There is a storm of misogyny on social media, which Moinuddin Haider condemns said that the decision taken on the bat mark is causing public concern When independent candidates win, then horse trading starts.The manifesto presented by the PPP has been accepted, An independent candidate has the right to join any party, Bilawal will definitely fulfill the promises he is making, What is the big thing about providing free electricity up to 300 units to the poor, Bilawal Bhutto is young and able to work,The country needs a stable government,

Balochistan’s Acting Minister of Law Amanullah Kunrani’s talk in Sacha Baat program

Iran should have thought while acting in a brotherly Islamic country, Israel has already raised a front against Muslims in the world,

Pakistan will not want to use force against the neighboring country,

All countries have problems with each other at their borders,

If there is any problem, it is solved through communication and information,

Iran’s land was used in the issue of Klobushan Yadav, we have never herded,

The intention in the attack is clear, it cannot be unintentional,

We are fighting the war against terrorism first,

If we fight like this, it will be our own nakedness and war,

The country is established along with the institutions of Pakistan, the caretaker law minister

If our own people weaken the institutions, it will be a great misfortune,

The country needs a national government, SK Niazi

What will happen if the results are not accepted after spending billions on holding the election,

The conditions that are being seen do not see the benefit of the election,Sometimes one has to surrender in the national interest, Amanullah Kunrani,If we are strong internally then no one will have courage, SK Niazi