Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that the country is standing at a difficult crossroads for which we have to find a way together.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar, while addressing a gathering in Swabi, said that on February 8, a theft took place in the dark of night, today, after a year, it has been proven that we have the public mandate.

Barrister Gohar said that the independence of the judiciary is linked to democracy, we held talks for the sake of democracy and tried to resolve political issues politically.

He said that the country is standing at a very difficult crossroads, we have to find a way for it. Barrister Gohar said that the gulf between institutions has widened, but we respect the institutions, but the voice of the people should not be suppressed.