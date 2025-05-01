The recent ruling by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, which overturned the earlier judgement in the reserved seats case, appears to have provided a legal closure to a protracted controversy. Yet, rather than resolving the underlying political and constitutional crisis, it risks deepening it, setting a troubling precedent that could further undermine the democratic process in Pakistan.

By declaring the Sunni Ittehad Council ineligible for reserved seats, the bench has effectively cemented the ruling coalition’s dominance in the National Assembly. With over two-thirds majority now comfortably secured, the government’s ability to push through any legislative agenda—even constitutional amendments—faces little practical resistance. This outcome, however, comes at a significant cost to the integrity of the electoral process and the principle of political inclusion.

The origin of this crisis lies in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s controversial decision to deprive a major political party of its iconic ‘bat’ symbol ahead of the last general election. Forced to contest as independents, the party’s candidates were denied the collective political identity and organisational advantage that a unified symbol provides. Even the Supreme Court judges who initially disagreed with restoring the symbol conceded that the ECP had acted illegally. Yet, instead of implementing restorative measures, the Commission persisted in blocking the allocation of reserved seats to these independents after they joined the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The Constitutional Bench’s latest ruling, while legally sound on narrow technical grounds, appears blind to the broader constitutional and democratic context. It legitimises the ECP’s wrongful conduct, which had already been criticised by other judges, and insulates the electoral process from accountability. Far from censuring the Commission, the bench has provided legal cover for decisions that disenfranchised millions of voters.

Equally concerning is the perceived composition and formation of the Constitutional Bench itself, which many believe was shaped by stakeholders who directly benefited from the ECP’s disputed actions. This perception undermines public confidence in the judiciary as a neutral arbiter and strengthens suspicions of political engineering behind legal decisions.

The implications are profound. Beyond the immediate impact on parliamentary arithmetic, the ruling reinforces a pattern where constitutional instruments are used to marginalise political opponents rather than protect fundamental rights. This is the same bench that has earlier supported military trials for civilians and endorsed executive influence over judicial appointments—trends that weaken the separation of powers and erode democratic checks and balances.

In a democracy, the right to meaningful political participation must not depend on proximity to power. By prioritising procedural technicalities over substantive justice, the Constitutional Bench risks sidelining the very people in whose name the Constitution is framed. Pakistan’s democratic future depends on reversing this erosion, not entrenching it further.