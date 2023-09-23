Senior Supreme Court judge Sardar Tariq Masood sent his opinion on the complaint regarding Justice Ayesha Malik.

According to sources, the Supreme Judicial Council had received a complaint against Justice Ayesha Malik, as a citizen had complained about a decision of Lahore High Court Judge Ayesha Malik.

Sources said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood sent his opinion regarding the complaint. According to sources, the complaint against Justice Ayesha Malik is not a case of misconduct in the plaintiff’s view.

It should be noted that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood is a member of the Supreme Judicial Council