ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) involvement in the Punjab chief minister election issue was described as “biassed” by Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday.

On the eve of the start of the new judicial year, CJP Bandial addressed a full court reference and brought up the Punjab CM election case, which received criticism from political parties.

According to the CJP, the federation demanded a full court bench, which was against the law, and the SBCA’s function was also “biassed.”

Pervez Elahi was appointed as the new chief minister of the province in July after the Supreme Court declared Dost Mazari, a former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, unconstitutional in his decision.The highest court’s bar association backed the government’s demands, which had been made by the ruling coalition, that the case be heard by the entire bench.

The chief justice stated that despite the political parties’ vehement opposition to the decision of Dost Muhammad Mazari, the former deputy speaker of the Punjab, being overturned, patience was displayed.

“We are aware that the country is experiencing a serious economic crisis, but the law is equal for all,” CJP Bandial continued.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) questioned whether the federal government’s answer respected the judiciary in reference to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting where the body had rejected Bandial’s nominees for judges of high courts to be appointed to the Supreme Court.