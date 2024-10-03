Washington: America’s world-renowned intelligence agency CIA has started online recruitment to increase the number of informants in China, Iran and North Korea.

According to the international news organization, CIA announced these recruitments in its social media accounts and also informed about the safe way of submitting the application.

It should be noted that the CIA’s recruitment of informants in Iran, China and North Korea is being linked to the rapidly changing situation in the Middle East.

America wants to increase its influence in these countries through these informants. Russia has been a staunch critic of the US and things aren’t much better with China, while Iran has always been a fierce rival.

There was no response from Russia, Iran and North Korea to the announcement of recruitment by the American intelligence agency CIA.