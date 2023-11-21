Lahore: National team chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced the national test squad for the tour of Australia. While giving a press conference in Lahore, Wahab Riaz said that in the 18-member test squad, captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafiq, Imamul Haque, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Saud Shakeel, Sarfraz. Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Rizwan, Waseem Jr., Nauman Ali, Saeem Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha are included.

Wahab Riaz said that fast bowler Haris Rauf has withdrawn himself from playing Tests, we have tried to provide all possible facilities to Haris Rauf and have talked to Haris Rauf for the tour, the physio said that going forward fitness There is no such issue but Harris himself refused to go on the tour.

He said that Naseem Shah will start bowling in the next three weeks and Mohammad Hasnain has started training and he will start practicing in one to two weeks.

He said that Shahnawaz Durmani, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Nawaz will join the camp.

The chief selector said that Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, and Shan Masood are performing in the top order, four five spinners have been invited to the camp, and Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer but there is no place in the squad yet.

He added that Hasan Ali has performed well in the county season and has experience, a player like Hasan Ali will perform well in Australia.