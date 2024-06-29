The federal government’s pension system has undergone modifications to lessen the fast increasing weight of pension payments on the budget, finally authorized by the ECC after years of bureaucratic resistance.

The proposed changes to the federal pension system include modifying the formula for calculating gross pension, penalizing voluntary retirements, altering the process for future pension increases, adjusting family pension entitlements, doing away with multiple pensions, creating a pension fund, and launching additional initiatives to bring savings.

The biggest change being implemented is probably the implementation of the contributing pension plan for new civilian hires and active military personnel. According to a source, the government may have saved “substantial savings” by delaying pension cuts for current employees and seniors because of concerns about its “legal mandate.” The following fiscal year, civilian employees will be subject to the new pension regulations, and military personnel will be subject to them the following year.

Although numerous modifications were previously declared in this year’s budget, they were not yet put into practice. The proposed modifications to the pension rules align with the Pay and Pension Commission of 2020’s recommendations to modify the pension scheme for current employees and retirees in order to limit future increases in annual pension costs “without compromising on the government’s pension philosophy.” Since the 1990s, governments have struggled to find a way to reconcile the needs of public sector workers’ retirement income with the need to ensure the financial sustainability of pension liabilities. Reforms are necessary since the annual pension bill has grown to be the fourth-largest budget item after interest payments, defense expenditures, and development spending. This is especially true given that the ongoing economic crisis has made the need for fiscal consolidation even more urgent. It remains to be seen if the actions will be sufficient to reduce the yearly pension obligations of current retirees and others who will join the rollover in the ensuing thirty to forty years.

According to some officials quoted in a media report, the “reforms” are likely to yield only Rs4bn, or 0.4pc of pension liabilities, in savings in the first year, as the annual federal pension budget is estimated to rise to more than Rs1tr for both existing military and civilian pensioners next fiscal year.

According to some projections, unless significant reforms are put in place, the combined federal and provincial pension expense will increase at a rate of 22–25 percent year for the next 35 years. The price of doing nothing has been very high; Over the past 20 years, the national pension bill has increased 50 times. Approximately every four years, the liability doubles.

The government may not have enough money in the next ten years to support social and economic development or the majority of pensioners if special interests continue to obstruct significant changes. To lessen the load on the state, it is hoped that the matter be taken up again and that more robust reforms are implemented.