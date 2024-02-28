It was expected that the elections would be clean and transparent, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The case of missing persons is very complicated

Sunni Unity Council did not participate in the elections

PTI made a small mistake on the issue of special seats

Legally, Tehreek-e-Insaf has no justification,

The biggest problem is the country’s economy,

All political parties should sit together for the improvement of the country’s economy

Political parties should prioritize the country’s interest instead of their own political interests,

Chief Editor Daily Pakistan SK Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Economic crisis is increasing,

Efforts should not stop for the improvement of the economic system,

The IMF’s non-disbursement of loans is being ignored,

Conducting transparent elections was the responsibility of Election Commission,

The issue of specific seats will go to the Supreme Court

Maryam Nawaz’s style of conversation tells that she will try to close the doors of hatred, SK Niazi

It doesn’t take long for things to change in politics,

I think the term of the Senate will be completed,

It is premature to say anything regarding the completion of the term of the National Assembly,

ASP Shahr Bano has done a great job,

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Akbar Chitrali’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Not getting out of politics,

You can never stay away from politics,

What happened in the guise of elections, you know, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami

Election Commission did not have a positive role in the elections,

Our work is not only to reach the assemblies,

We are inviting people to religion,

In Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami is a democratic party,

These people play a game of numbers among themselves,

has written a letter to the Election Commission about alleged rigging in the election

will protest against election rigging

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Moody’s report should not be given importance, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

The real aim of politicians is to come to power

Hasn Siddiqui ever accepted the results of the election in Pakistan?

If PTI was interested in coming to the assemblies, then it would have formed an alliance with PPP, Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

The caretaker government did a lot of wrong things, which caused economic damage,

The stock exchange went up but the value of the rupee did not improve,

In the coming days, the stock market may also fall and the value of the rupee may also decrease,

Pakistan has to take loan from IMF by the end of April,