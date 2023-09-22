Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar will address the United Nations General Assembly session today.

In the caretaker prime minister’s address, the situation in Afghanistan including the Kashmir issue and the wave of terrorism is likely to be highlighted.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations Forum in New York, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the resurgence of TTP and ISIS is a cause of concern for Pakistan and the whole world. Must be faced.

He said that a stable Afghanistan is the main priority of the foreign policy of Pakistan and the United States. They welcome direct contacts with the Afghan government. Peace and stability in Pakistan’s neighborhood is very important for economic prosperity.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan will elect a new government in the next few months. The caretaker government’s mandate is to ensure free and transparent elections. A stable and democratic Pakistan is our priority.