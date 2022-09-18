By organizing the Khalistan Referendum and tying it to a peaceful, democratic process within the bounds of the nation’s laws, the Canadian government has refused to restrict Canadian Sikhs from expressing their opinions.

A Canadian government official commented on the situation that resulted from attacks on a Hindu temple and a poster of a revered Khalistan Sikh leader, saying that Canadian citizens had full freedom to express their opinions in accordance with the nation’s laws pertaining to the rights to freedom of expression, free speech, and assembly.

The official opinions followed the Indian government’s call on the Canadian government, which is home to nearly a million Sikhs, to take action against the pro-Khalistani mentality that is growing there.

The pro-Kahlistani & pro-separatist organization Sikhs for Justice is running a well-known campaign for Khalistan (SFJ).In advance of the Khalistan Referendum vote at the Gore Meadows Community Center in Brampton, Ontario, where hundreds gathered at the center on Saturday to make preparations for the voting today, the Indian government reportedly tried to exert diplomatic pressure on the Canadian government.

