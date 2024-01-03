Peshawar High Court restored the decision of the Election Commission on the PTI intra-party election and election symbol case and withdrew the injunction.

Justice Ejaz Khan of Peshawar High Court is hearing the Election Commission’s review appeal against the court decision, in which the Election Commission’s lawyer and Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior lawyer Kazi Anwar Advocate appeared in the court.

At the beginning of the hearing, PTI’s lawyer Qazi Anwar asked whether the Election Commission can come to court against the decision of the High Court. Their writ is not correct, the decision came on 26th December, it has not yet been implemented, the Election Commission has not yet issued the intra-party election certificate on the website.

Justice Ejaz inquired whether there was any contempt of court case on your behalf. On this, Qazi Anwar said that the nomination papers of our candidates were rejected, what did the Election Commission do? What is the problem with the Election Commission putting a website certificate, putting one party aside is not good for the Election Commission and democracy, the Election Commission should not have been used against a political party, we want the Election Commission to conduct transparent elections.

After the arguments of the parties were completed, the court reserved its decision on the review appeal of the Election Commission.

PTI’s bat sign restored

It should be noted that the Election Commission annulled the intra-party election of Tehreek-e-Insaf as against the constitution, after which PTI was stripped of its bat symbol, however, Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged the commission’s decision in the Peshawar High Court.

The Peshawar High Court suspended PTI intra-party election and Eleksh Commission on election symbol and reinstated Tehreek-e-Insaf without the election symbol.

The Election Commission has filed a review appeal in the same court against the decision of the Peshawar High Court