ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the business community is the country’s asset, the wheel of Pakistan’s economy will run from here, people also got employment due to your efforts.

A delegation of domestic business personalities met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in which the participants of the delegation expressed confidence in the policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and paid tribute to the business community and investors for providing a conducive environment.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that I welcome the arrival of all of you. The sincere and honest business community is our valuable asset. You all invested your capital in this country for the industrial and economic development of the country even in difficult times.

Shahbaz Sharif said that thanks to your efforts, the wheel of the country’s economy has run, people have got employment. With your consultation and useful opinions, the journey of improving the country’s economy and reforms in all sectors will continue.

The Prime Minister said that Alhamdulillah, the country’s economy is moving in the right direction. Interest rates and inflation rates have decreased significantly. The government is providing a conducive environment for business activities and investment in the country.

He said that the investment journey starts with local investors. The purpose of consulting you is to accelerate the development of the country’s economy. Trade officers posted abroad have been provided with clear targets for the promotion of trade and exports.

The participants of the meeting expressed full confidence in the government’s business-friendly policies. And they paid tribute to the government for establishing the National Seed Development Authority to ensure the provision of quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the country.

The participants also praised the government’s Green Pakistan Initiative and said that thanks to the government’s policies, the country’s IT industry is rapidly making its place in the world. On this occasion, the participants also presented suggestions regarding various sectors.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed all the relevant ministries to meet and consult with representatives of business sectors and stakeholders.

The delegation of business personalities included Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Atif Sheikh, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Hussain, SM Tanveer, Mian Ahsan, Saleem Ghauri, Shahzad Malik, Usman Malik, Atif Inam and Shahzad Asghar.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and relevant senior officials.