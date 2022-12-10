Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman has been named the new president of the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for the period 2022–25 by the Central Board of Management.

Dr. Hafeezur Rahman held the positions of vice president and chairman of the Alkhidmat Health Foundation, the foundation said in a statement.

After receiving his MBBS from Rawalpindi Medical College in 1982, Dr. Hafeez worked as a registrar at the general hospital in Rawalpindi.

The Central Board of Management and former president Muhammad Abdus Shakoor have sent their congratulations to the newly elected president.

The statement said, “Mr. Rehman has reaffirmed his desire to see that Alkhidmat fulfils its objective to promote health and wellness of the poor while helping and safeguarding the most vulnerable.”