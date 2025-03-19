Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja has said that we will respond to fascism with patience, courage and on the streets, the blood flowing in Balochistan is our own.

Speaking in Lahore, Salman Akram Raja said that politics should not be just a name for noise and noise, the white paper released today is a valuable and commendable effort. We have to think whether Pakistan is a state of fascism instead of an Islamic welfare state.

He said that we will respond to fascism with patience, courage and on the streets, there are big tests ahead, we have to meet all these tests. In Punjab, we have seen a new movement which we will run with understanding, insight and courage.

Salman Akram Raja said that at present, Afghanistan is being funded against Pakistan, the blood flowing in Balochistan is ours. We have to make this region a cradle of peace, we have always talked about peace and even today we are talking about peace in Afghanistan and Balochistan.