The blast in Panjgur outside a football stadium is a condemn able incident that led to the loss of two lives. It is always a tragedy when something like this happens, but it is also important to see the silver linings; a remote-controlled IED in the past could have led to the deaths of countless citizens. The fact that the damage was minimal is testament to the efforts of the security forces of Pakistan. Where once we were used to hearing news about scores dying as a result of terror attacks, the militant footprint has now been reduced to a minimum, and sporadic remote-controlled devices are the best terrorists have been able to manage in years.

An incident of this sort is low-risk and high-reward for terror outfits; soft targets have been the only avenue available for militants to try and use violence to scare the public. In recent times this is the best they have been able to achieve. Quite naturally, even losing one Pakistani citizen’s life is a big loss, but we must acknowledge the strides made. It is also quite clear that while the attacks are concentrated on Pakistan’s western side, their funding and planning comes from the east. India’s involvement in Baluchistan and fomenting terror where possible has been exposed by Pakistan’s foreign office and the armed forces. There is really nowhere for New Delhi to hide—the dossier submitted by Pakistan’s authorities to the international community is extensive and unabashedly explains exactly how attacks of this nature are carried out.

No one has claimed responsibility for this incident as of yet, but then again, many of the terror attacks that might have come from Indian handlers do not always have any terror outfit’s name attached to it. India can try whatever it wants; Pakistan will not deviate from its foreign policy goals. Whether it’s the Kashmir issue, the friendship with China or any other decision India chooses to pit itself against, our security forces will be ready to respond to New Delhi’s transgressions time and again.