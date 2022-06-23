India is facing severe diplomatic repercussions as a result of Muslim world outrage over derogatory remarks made by ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which are the “culmination of the BJP’s engineering hatred of a common enemy.””

The incident sparked protests in Pakistan and prompted calls for a boycott of Indian goods throughout the region. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq, and other Muslim-majority countries condemned the “Islamophobic” remarks, with several countries summoning India’s ambassadors.

Arundhati Roy, bestselling Indian author, said in an email interview with CNN Opinion: “The tragedy of India is not that it is the worst place in the world; it is that we are on our way there. We’re setting fire to our house.