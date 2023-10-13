A Google spokesperson confirmed the mix-up

Google is the most visited website in the world and it is undergoing a big change. A Discover feed is being added to Google’s desktop homepage in what could be considered one of the biggest changes in recent years.

That is, when you open a Google website, you will see different content than the traditional search box.

A report showed a glimpse of Google’s new Discover feed, which features news headlines, weather forecasts, sports scores, and other details.

Google introduced such a feature in 2018 on the US homepage for mobile devices.

A Google spokesperson also confirmed this change in the desktop version.

According to the spokesperson, this new change is currently being tested in India.

As mentioned above, Google is the most visited website in the world so every change is important.

Google’s new feature looks similar to Microsoft’s search engine Bing with a long list of news stories.