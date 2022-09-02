An environmentalist who was born in Pakistan has shed light on how the biggest carbon polluters in the world have donated “crumbs” as restitution while international help keeps pouring into Pakistan in the wake of disastrous floods that left millions homeless and more than a thousand dead.

An environmentalist, human rights activist, and co-founder of @Pollutersout and Fossil Free University, Ayisha Siddiqa, put into perspective in a Twitter thread what it means for 33 million people to be uprooted and given meagre aid by the developed world, which is likely to do little to actually ease their suffering.

“People still don’t seem to get what it means for 33 million people to be displaced, in my opinion. That is about 90% of Canada’s population, which is six times the number of individuals that were internally displaced due to war in Ukraine.”That many people are currently internally homeless.

She wrote on Twitter, “That’s more than the total population of Australia, and three times that of Portugal.”Siddiqa compared aid to Pakistan’s role in climate change and claimed that despite its $30 million commitment, the United States had only provided less than $1 per person to the displaced.