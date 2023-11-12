After Bangladesh’s defeat against Australia in the 43rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 played in Pune, India yesterday, the Sri Lankan cricket team missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Sri Lankan team under the leadership of Kaushal Mendes had a very disappointing World Cup campaign, where they managed to win only two out of nine matches and there were reports of problems in their board and team off the field as well.

Sri Lanka ended their mega-event campaign with a crushing defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru, after which they were relying on Australia to beat Bangladesh to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Beat by a margin.

Australia defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets, but chasing a target of 307 runs, Australia got 44.4 overs which could not reduce the net run rate of Bengal Tigers.

Therefore, the teams that have qualified for the Champions Trophy include India, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan and England.

It should be noted that Sri Lanka faced many problems in this World Cup, many important players including captain Dasan Shanaka were out of the tournament.

On the other hand, on Friday (November 10), the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s ICC membership with immediate effect.

In a statement, the ICC said it held a meeting and decided that Sri Lanka Cricket was in serious breach of its obligations as a member.