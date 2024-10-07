MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan always looks dashing and charming on screen, but he has been plagued with health problems several times.

According to Indian media, a few days before the release of the film ‘Bodyguard’ in 2011, Salman Khan suffered from a rare nerve disease ‘trigeminal neuralgia’, due to which he had to undergo surgery in America.

Due to this disease, he had severe pain in his head, cheeks and jaw which Salman Khan himself revealed in an interview.

The disease affects the nerves connecting the face and brain, causing the patient to experience excruciating pain in the muscles of the face and head. That is why it is also called ‘suicide disease’.

According to medical experts, the pain of this disease is one of the worst pains in the world, which can worsen even after touching one’s face, shaving, or brushing one’s teeth.