Martin Scorsese’s name is a guarantee of great movies and usually, he brings crime-based plots to the big screen. But his 2010 film Shutter Island was somewhat different from his previous films.

In fact, the story of this film is full of curiosity and even has a horror feel to it, which makes people jump in many scenes.

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role of Edward Daniels in the film, alongside Mark Reflo, Ben Kingsley, and others.

The film is set in 1954 and begins with US Marshal Edward Daniels arriving at a hospital on Shutter Island with his new partner Chuck Aule to investigate the disappearance of a woman.

The hospital staff and in-charge do not cooperate with the investigation, but the two marshals learn that a doctor named Lester went on vacation shortly after the woman’s disappearance.

During the investigation, Edward suffers from constant headaches and flashbacks of his past.

He sees his wife in a dream who has been set on fire by an individual.

Thus the story of the film continues to progress and the investigation proceeds in a very curious way.

If you haven’t seen this movie, telling more of the story would spoil the whole fun of it, so better watch the movie to know more.

But remember, don’t believe the story you will see in the movie because the shock that awaits you at the end will be enough to make your mind spin.

In fact, the film ends in a way that is still confusing to many.

There are also some interesting facts hidden behind the depiction of this film.

The director and Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to make The Wolf of Wall Street first after The Departed but decided to work on Shutter Island first when the budget didn’t meet.

The hidden surprise in the story of the film is hinted at several times in the film and this is done deliberately.

It is the only film by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to not receive a nomination in any category at the Oscars.

The film was based on a 2003 novel of the same name.

Mark Raflo got the job in the film because of a letter he wrote praising the director.

The film’s cast spent four months in Shutter Island in 2008 to complete its shoot, but its release was possible in 2010.

The director was influenced by pre-1940s zombie movies and a similar style was introduced in the film.