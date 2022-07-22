ISLAMABAD:The hearing on the appeals against the sanctions imposed on Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar Awan by the accountability court in the Avenfield reference has been postponed to September 15 by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The appeal of the decision of the accountability court against Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar was heard by the division bench of the high court, which included Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Acting Chief Justice Aamir Farooq.

Maryam did not show up in court for the hearing on the appeals against the sentences, therefore a request for her absence was made on her behalf.She claimed in her request that she had Covid-19 and wouldn’t be able to show up in court.

The hearing on the appeals was postponed until September 15 in response to a request for a delay from the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).