Pat Cummins, Australia’s Test captain, was named one-day captain on Tuesday after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the 50-over game. The fast bowler acknowledged that he had “big shoes to fill.”

The 29-year-old Cummins will captain the team to the 2019 ODI World Cup in India.According to Cummins, who has known Finchy for a long time, “I have greatly loved playing under Finchy and have learned an enormous amount from his leadership.”

“They are big shoes to fill, but we are really lucky to have a one-day squad with a tonne of experience,” the coach said.The Twenty20 team, which will begin its World Cup defence against New Zealand in Sydney, is still led by opener Finch, who resigned from ODIs last month due to a poor run of form.

Demands for David Warner to be considered had also been growing despite his lifetime leadership ban as a result of a ball-tampering incident in South Africa in 2018.Ben Oliver, head of Cricket Australia’s national teams, stated, “We are incredibly fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

Pat is the best candidate, according to the board and selectors, to manage the ODI team through the upcoming season, which includes the 2023 World Cup.Tim Paine resigned from his position as Test captain last year on the eve of the Ashes match against England due to a sexting incident, and Cummins took over. He has since earned praise for his cool leadership.