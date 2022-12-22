By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In the programme “Sachi Baat,” Chief Editor Pakistan Groups of Newspapers and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed two very important topics: audio leaks and the uncertainty in Punjab.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.”

He stated, “there are two sides of the audio, the audio will be correct or incorrect; everything will be revealed due to audio forensics; Imran Khan’s statement and actions are in contradiction, and he has misled the young generation.”

He further stated Imran Khan’s defenders should ask him: “The terrorist incident in Bannu is worrying for all of us, and Pakistan’s politicaland economic conditions are bad.”

Responding to the question, he stated, “Imran Khan should do the work himself and let us do it too; he has not done any work for the country for four and a half years.”

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Asma Qadeer participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” She stated, “Audio has nothing to do with reality; it is all fake; where has the world reached, and we are throwing mud at each other. There is a systematic conspiracy against Imran Khan.” She further stated, “Such things have no importance in an educated society; Imran Khan’s love cannot be removed from such things.”

Responding to the question, she stated, “Imran Khan has given political consciousness to people in Pakistan; he is respecting all institutions.”

Meanwhile, law expert Amanullah Kanrani participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “Political parties are busy fighting each other; the power given to political parties in the constitution should be used, and all the political parties have created a state of agitation in the country.”

He further stated Governor Punjab can exercise his constitutional authority; Pervaiz Elahi will never break the assemblies; he has expressed this in his interview; and Imran Khan wants to break the Punjab Assembly for his personal ego.