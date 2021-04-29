Lahore: Engineer Ashfaq Hussain’s group has agreed to hold conditional talks with FIFA’s Normalisation Committee (NC),

According to details, on behalf of Engineer Ashfaq Group, vice president Sardar Naveed Haider sent the conditions. One representative from each of the three groups should be included in the normalization committee

PFF elections should be held in accordance with the 2021 Constitution. All election rules should be made in accordance with Pakistan Football Federation(PFF) rules.

According to the 2015 scrutiny, clubs should be examined. Elections for all district football associations should be held by July 30. Elections for regional executive committees should be held by August 15. PFF elections should be held by September 15 this year.

Engineer Ashfaq group is ready to hand over the charge of FIFA House to the NC if they accept these conditions.

It must be noted that FIFA suspended PFF earlier this due to third-party interference. According to the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the interference constitutes a serious violation of article 16 of the FIFA Statutes.