A Turkish team comes to Islamabad for a visit in support of the flood victims. To show support for Pakistan, a delegation led by the interior and environment ministers arrived in the nation’s capital this morning. The delegation will travel to the nation’s flood-affected regions. The team was welcomed at the airport by Ahsan Iqbal, the minister of planning and development.

Pakistan received aid from Turkiye in the shape of tents, food, medicine, and supplies for flood victims in need of immediate relief. Two “Goodness Trains” and 11 Turkish military planes have already left Turkey.

The team included Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, Turkish Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) Chairman, and Turkish Low-Cost Housing Agency (TOKI) Director General.

In addition, the Minister for Planning thanked Turkey for lending its country assistance to Pakistan during difficult times. We shall never forget Turkiye’s spirit of empathizing with the suffering of the Pakistani people, he continued.

Turkish Interior Minister Soylu expressed his sincere sympathies for the loss of valuable lives and property damage caused by the floods. He emphasized that Turkiye set up “fraternity” and air and land bridges right away to provide aid to the flood victims.