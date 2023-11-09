Every smartphone has dozens of apps that have access to users’ personal details.

Now a new study has revealed the apps that have the most access to users’ personal data on iPhones or Android smartphones.

A study by TRG Data Centers revealed that Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are the apps that access the most data on phones running on iOS and Android operating systems.

All three apps ask permission to access 14 different types of user data such as location, browsing history, contacts, photos, and others.

YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instacart are the most data-consuming apps on iOS followed by Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger while TikTok and Google are in 7th and 8th place respectively.

In comparison, the Facebook Lite app accesses the most data on Android phones, ranking fourth after Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Google, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat are ranked 5th to 8th respectively.

The study found that apps on Android demand more data access than on iOS.

According to the researchers, the results indicate that Android users have to sacrifice more of their data than iOS users.

“The statistics of how much data we give apps access to,” he added, “is staggering.”

“A lot of our personal details are held by apps that can be used by marketing companies and hackers for various purposes,” he said.