The annual ranking of Asian Shooting has been released, the names of Pakistani bronze medalists Kushmala Talat and G Bashir are also included in the top ten list.

Pakistani female shooter Kushmala Talat secured 5th position in 10m pistol while in women’s 25m pistol she was able to secure 15th position.

Kushmala Talat won the bronze medal in the 10m pistol at the Asian Games this year and was also named Pakistan’s best shooter in any category.

In men’s 25m rapid fire pistol category, GM Bashir managed to secure 8th position.

Usman Chand finished 10th in men’s skate and Pakistani shooter Gulfam finished 14th in 10m pistol category.