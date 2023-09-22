US President Joe Biden has announced the approval of a military aid package worth 325 million dollars for Ukraine.

The announcement was made when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his US counterpart at the White House on September 21.

Under this military assistance, the US will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles, HIMARS rockets, Avenger air defense systems, wire-guided missiles, anti-armor systems, and ammunition.

More than 3 million rounds for small arms will also be provided by the US.

Along with weapons, 59 light tactical vehicles and other equipment will also be handed over to Ukraine under this package.

The Ukrainian president also wanted to get long-range missiles from the US, but they were not included in this package.

The Ukrainian president said that it was very important to meet Joe Biden in the White House.

“I came to Washington to strengthen our unity to protect Ukrainian children, our families, our homes, the freedom and democracy of the world,” he said.

The arms and equipment that will be provided to Ukraine will not need to be approved by the House of Representatives Congress but will be sent to Ukraine on an emergency basis from the Pentagon’s stock.

According to the statement issued by the US Department of Defense, this package will strengthen the air defense of Ukraine, which is currently facing devastating air attacks from Russia.

Since the invasion of Russia in February 2022, the United States has been providing military aid to Ukraine and has provided approximately $44 billion in aid so far.

The American president, speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart, said that the first American Abrams tanks will also arrive in Ukraine next week.

The US has promised to give 31 tanks to Ukraine, which will be delivered by next year.