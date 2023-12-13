The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the national team for the first Test match against Australia.

The first match of the three-match Bennu Qadir Trophy will begin on December 16 at the WACA Stadium in Perth.

The Australian team against Pakistan has been announced, the hosts will be led by Pat Cummins while the vice-captain will be Travis Head.

Now Pakistan has also announced the team for the first match against Australia, two players will make their debut from Pakistan in the first test, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad will play their first match.

The Pakistan team will be led by Shaan Masood while the wicket-keeping duties will be done by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Other players in the national team include Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan team does not include any regular spinner, Salman Ali Agha will perform the duties of the part-time spinner.

