Senator Waqar Ahmed of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-N after meeting Shehbaz Sharif.

In the press conference, Senator and former minister Waqar Ahmed said that after Bibi Shaheed, the relationship status of people in the party has changed.

Ex-members of parliament Makhdoom Mubeen Alam, Masood Alam, and others have also announced to join the PML-N.

On the occasion of the joining of PPP leaders in PML-N, Pakistan PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-G will give the people the gift of economic development after winning the elections.

He said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the resources of the federation and units increased, and the representation, strength, and development of the federation is the mission of PML-N.