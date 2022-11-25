LAHORE: A significant attempt to smuggle drugs was thwarted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at the airport in Lahore.

At the Allama Iqbal International Airport, the ANF authorities recovered 31 kilogrammes of heroin and more than 12,000 narcotic pills.

A representative for the ANF reported that 12,205 narcotic pills were found in a passenger’s luggage who was trying to sneak them out of the country.

In a separate incident, police in Lahore apprehended a narcotics dealer close to the Wahgah border and seized more than one kilogramme of heroin.

The ANF also foiled a drug smuggling attempt on the Turbat-Gwadar Highway, where 30 kg of heroin were found in a car during a routine inspection, and 850 litres of chemical were discovered during an operation in Dilbadin.