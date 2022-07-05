BEIJING: Pakistan’s rice exports to China totaled $277.56 million in the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-2022, an increase of 9.73 percent on an annual basis. According to official data from the People’s Republic of China’s General Administration of Customs, Pakistan continued to be one of China’s primary sources of broken rice (GACC).

According to Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, the major findings of rice exported to China at the moment are broken rice, particularly IRRI-6, IRRI-9, and semi- or fully milled rice, while Basmati and other premium varieties still need to compete fiercely to gain market share in China.

“China imported 973,000 tonnes of rice from Pakistan last year for $437 million. The list of authorised rice exporters from Pakistan has grown to 53 as a result of the addition of seven new companies. China loosened its limits on Pakistani rice imports, facilitating its shipment to China, according to Badar.

He predicts that Pakistan would overtake India as China’s top rice exporter in a few years.

Broken rice, commodity code (10064080), crossed $42 million in the first five months, a gain of about 865.26 percent when compared to the same period previous year, when it was $4.32 million. The value of semi- or fully milled rice, commodity code (10063020), as reported by Pakistan to GACC, reached $132 million.

According to Badar Uz Zaman, Pakistan is leveraging traditional and, in particular, social media platforms to promote Pakistani rice in the Chinese market.