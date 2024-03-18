During the holy month of Ramadan, American rapper and producer Jonathan H. Smith converted to Islam.

Jonathan H. Smith, known to his fans as Lil’ Jon, Lil’ Jon visited the King Fahd Mosque in California last Friday, during which Jon entered the realm of Islam by reciting the word in front of hundreds of people.

In a video shared on social media, the American rapper can be seen reciting the word first in Arabic and then in English under the guidance of the imam of the mosque.

Later, the American rapper shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “Alhamdulillah, thank you to all my brothers and sisters who sent me positive messages and showed me unconditional love.”

According to foreign media reports, Lil Jon was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1972. Lil Jon has more than a million followers on Instagram.

Lil Jon is also known for promoting hip-hop music in the 2000s.