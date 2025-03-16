Advisor to the Prime Minister and senior leader of the Muslim League (N) Rana Sanaullah has said that we have helped our neighboring country Afghanistan a lot in the past, the people of Afghanistan are with us, the government is facilitating terrorists, no soldier of the Pakistan Army is in the custody of terrorists.

Speaking in Faisalabad, he said that he has come to express his condolences to the family of Muzammil Shaheed. 22-year-old Muzammil sacrificed his life for the sake of the country.

He said that the Jafar Express incident is highly condemnable, terrorists have no religion or faith, passengers were martyred and killed, terrorists do not deserve any concessions, no justification can be given for terrorist acts.

Rana Sanaullah said that the social media of a political party did the same propaganda that the Indian media was doing, the entire nation should stand with its martyrs and ghazis.

He said that there is no doubt that RAW has a hand in terrorism in Pakistan, the mother of all terrorists is the Indian agency RAW, funding and weapons also come from there.

The Prime Minister’s Advisor said that as soon as the Jafar Express incident happened, the Indian media started making noise and shouting, it seems as if the Indian media and a certain political party knew about this attack, the armed forces eliminated the terrorists within a few hours of the incident.

Rana Sana said that the scene of the incident is open to everyone, anyone can go there and see, there is no need for any grand operation in Balochistan, intelligence-based operations are already being carried out, dozens of operations are being carried out on a daily basis, terrorists are being sent to hell, Insha Allah, the terrorists will be destroyed soon.