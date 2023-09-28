Renowned Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82.

Michael Gambon is known worldwide for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.

He played the role of the headmaster of a magical school in 6 of the 8 films in the series.

The role was played by Richard Harris in the first 2 films of the Harry Potter series, who was replaced by Michael Gambon after his death.

Michael Gambon was born in Dublin, Ireland, and started acting at the Royal National Theater in London.

He has been active in TV, film, theater, and radio in a career spanning 5 decades and won 4 BAFTA Awards.

A statement released by his family confirmed the actor’s death and said he had succumbed to pneumonia.

After contracting pneumonia, he was hospitalized, where he died.

Apart from the Harry Potter series, he is also known for playing a detective named Jules Maigret in a TV series.

He was awarded Sir in 1998 for his services in the field of acting.

Related