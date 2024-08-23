Rawalpindi, 23 August, 2024: The 4th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Cadet Games are being conducted in Caracas, Venezuela from 16-22 August 2024. Pakistan Armed Forces contingent is participating in Track, Field and shooting events only.

CISM Pakistan Armed Forces tri services team has won five medals in the event; Gold Medal in 400m race and Silver Medal in 200m race by Chief Warrant Officer Mueed Bloch, Pakistan Air Force and ⁠Bronze Medal in 5000m race and Silver Medal in 10000m race by Sep Muhammad Akhtar, Pakistan Army. In 25 Meter pistol shooting rapid team events category, Nk Qasim Bilal, Sepoy Ismail Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Rashid of Pakistan Army won Silver Medal.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all Services Chiefs have conveyed their heart felt congratulation to the team on their remarkable performance.